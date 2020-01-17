Redcape Hotel Group Pty (ASX:RDC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.13 ($0.80) and last traded at A$1.12 ($0.79), approximately 132,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.11 ($0.79).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94. The firm has a market cap of $623.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56.

Get Redcape Hotel Group Pty alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Redcape Hotel Group Pty’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.