RED (RED) Tops One Day Volume of $77,031.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, RED has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a total market cap of $306,290.00 and $77,031.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00663403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008465 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

