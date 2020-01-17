Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 56,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

RTN stock opened at $232.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a one year low of $158.56 and a one year high of $232.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.