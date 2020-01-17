Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $232.85

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $232.85 and last traded at $232.05, with a volume of 168902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Get Raytheon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile (NYSE:RTN)

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.