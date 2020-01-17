Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

RTN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.24. 622,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $158.56 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,867,000 after buying an additional 178,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Raytheon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 212,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

