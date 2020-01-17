Rapids (RPD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rapids has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,177,814,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,425,232,755 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

