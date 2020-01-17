Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.61.

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 507,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rapid7 by 412.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

