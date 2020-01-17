Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Range Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,848,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 306,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 125,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $23,468,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

