QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital to in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QUIK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

