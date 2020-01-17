Quantis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,864.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 60.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a market cap of $6,864.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.03577807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00202631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00130879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,058,771 coins and its circulating supply is 39,286,179 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

