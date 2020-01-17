Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $931.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.74 or 0.05979870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035409 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00127436 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

QNTU is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

