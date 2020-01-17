QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.