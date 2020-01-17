QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,304,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,596. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $94.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

