QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $384,863.00 and $503,983.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.03553923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00198027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

