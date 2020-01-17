QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.14

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.14 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 1335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

