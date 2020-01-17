Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Boosted by Analyst

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $220.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.74. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $198.42 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 31.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,681,000 after buying an additional 945,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,858,000 after acquiring an additional 928,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 300,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 291.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

