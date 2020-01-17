Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.