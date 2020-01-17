Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Raised by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UNH opened at $300.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.32. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

