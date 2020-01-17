Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Income Fund Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$562.93 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$215.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$219.55 on Friday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$201.63 and a 1-year high of C$220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

