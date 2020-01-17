Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Q BioMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of QBIO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,236. Q BioMed has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 5.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Q BioMed will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

