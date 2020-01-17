Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $347,412.00 and approximately $1,246.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00007470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.68. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.80 or 0.06064783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

PYLNT is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 532,879 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

