Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 19,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 90.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

