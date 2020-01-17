PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.24, 1,712 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUMSY. Societe Generale lowered shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

