PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Update

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 14,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.82. 47,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

