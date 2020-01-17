Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 1,306,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,364. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 613.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 180,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.