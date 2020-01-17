Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.68 ($19.40).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €13.15 ($15.29) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of €16.99 ($19.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.