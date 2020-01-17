ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 153.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:REGL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

