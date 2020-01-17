ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Shares Down 0.3%

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.03, approximately 127 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares RAFI Long/Short’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.74% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares RAFI Long/Short Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares RAFI Long/Short and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.