PropTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PTACU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 23,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

PropTech Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.