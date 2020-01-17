Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Trading 5.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $50.36, 88,401 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 350,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Man Group plc increased its stake in Progress Software by 42.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,681,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 501,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $20,310,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 54.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $4,784,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

