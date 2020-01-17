Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Trading 5.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $50.36, 88,401 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 350,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.
The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.
Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
