Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. 948,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,587. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

