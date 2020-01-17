Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading Up 27.2% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $57,438.00 and $5,750.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00054936 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00073718 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,923.26 or 1.00347946 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053525 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

