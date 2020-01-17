Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.90

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 279995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $316,100.00. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 77,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,754,800.00. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,188,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 535,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 284,762 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

