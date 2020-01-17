Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Trading Down 0%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.72, approximately 2,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 547.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.21% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

