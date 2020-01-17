Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.
Primo Water stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $566.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
