Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $566.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

