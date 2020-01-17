Primas (PST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Primas has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io and LBank. Primas has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $768,989.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.