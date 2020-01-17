Price Wealth LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 129.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.54. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $158.56 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

