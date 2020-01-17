Price Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 50,283,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

