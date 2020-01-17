Price Wealth LLC Has $77,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 128,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 248,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.