Price Wealth LLC Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.5% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,264. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6109 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

