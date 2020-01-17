Price Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.1% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,874,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420,350. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

