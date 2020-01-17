President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.01. President Energy shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 566,037 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target (down from GBX 19 ($0.25)) on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get President Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.50.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.