Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.04

Shares of Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.04 and traded as high as $34.71. Power Financial shares last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 385,693 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.11.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$816.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Financial Corp will post 3.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Power Financial’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

