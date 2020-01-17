Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

POST stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.