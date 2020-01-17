PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,212 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,530,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.20. 1,577,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,490. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $144.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

