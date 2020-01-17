Playkey Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $431,193.00 and approximately $22,897.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03317511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00201950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

