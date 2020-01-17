PlayChip Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $1,061.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.72 or 0.05996530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027252 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00127131 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001150 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip .

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

