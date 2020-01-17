PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.41 million, a P/E ratio of -74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. PlayAGS has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

