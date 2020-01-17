PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Cap Hits $14,666.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $14,666.00 and $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.