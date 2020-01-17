Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $24.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Plains GP’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.25%.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 236.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

